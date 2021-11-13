UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 41 Law Breakers

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Saddar police have arrested 41 law breakers and recovered illegal weapons, fireworks from their possession during a raid conducted here on Saturday.

On a tip off, a police team raided at Village 167/10-R and arrested 41 criminals over charges of illegal weapon holding, amplifier act, firework selling and other criminal activities.

The police have also recovered illegal weapons, fireworks and bullets from their possession, police sources said.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the Saddar police station, police sources added.

The District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abbas lauded the police team for comprehensive action against law violators. He said that law violations would not be tolerated at any cost and added that strict action would be taken against the people involved in criminal activities.

