Police arrest 41POs among 59 suspects in current month

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The district police arrested 41 proclaimed offenders (POs) among 51 suspects and recovered narcotics and arms from their possessions during 15 search operations conducted in different areas of the city during current month, the spokesman said.

The search operations were conducted in the areas of entire five circles including City, Cantt. Prowaa, Paharpur and Kulachi.

Elaborating the details of the cases registered in current month, the spokesman informed that the actions were taken against different nature of crimes.

He said that 28 cases were registered under Tenancy Act, 11 cases under Security Act, 387 under Criminal Code, once case of Prohibition of Interest on Private Loans Act, one under Foreign Act and 25 cases were registered under Petroleum Act.

Meanwhile, the police also recovered 24.144Kgs of Hashish, 475gms heroin, 137gms ice-drug and arms including 1 Kalashnikov, 1Kalakov, 5rifles, 4guns and 8pistols from the possessions of the criminals.