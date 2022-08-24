UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 43 Beggars

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2022 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police in their operation against professional beggars on Wednesday managed to net 43 beggars from different areas.

According to a district police spokesman, on the orders of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Rawalpindi, Wasim Riaz, the beggar squad took action against professional beggars and arrested 43 beggars from different areas.

Wasim Riaz said that the special beggar squad was working hard and regularly conducting raids in different areas to end this menace.

