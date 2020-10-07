Police arrest 4360 suspects, 703 POs since 2020: Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 4360 suspects, and 703 proclaimed offenders involved in various crimes during search and strike operations carried out across the district since January 2020.

Talking to APP, the police spokesman Wednesday said the police faced various challenges including participating in the polio campaign, apart from the epidemic of corona in the year 2020, and presented practical proof of being a true protector of the nation.

He informed that the arrested suspects include 288 drug dealers, 69 vehicle grabbers and 99 persons using illegal gas connection during conduct of 183 operations.

The weapons seized from suspects include 66 Kalashnikovs, 180 shotguns, 646 pistols, 57 rifles, 7 kalakovs, 7 hand grenades and 26504 cartridges of different bore.

Police teams also seized 486 kilogram hashish, 1.02 kg ice-drug, 495 gram heroin and 45 gram opium.

On the special instructions of Kohat Regional Officer (RPO) Tayab Hafeez Cheema, all the police stations have arrested a total of 703 people wanted in murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and other crimes.