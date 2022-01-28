Police arrest 45 beggars

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :The police under a crackdown against professional beggars on Friday conducted raids in different areas and arrested 45 beggars.

According to a police spokesman, the district police on the orders of Senior Superintendent Police, Operations Wasim Riaz, had constituted special anti-Beggar Squads which took action against professional beggars and arrested 45 beggars in different areas.

SSP Operations Wasim Riaz said that the special beggar squad was working hard to end this menace.