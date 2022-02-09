Police arrest 45 beggars from city roads

Rawalpindi Police under their ongoing operation against professional beggars on Wednesday arrested 45 from different city roads

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police under their ongoing operation against professional beggars on Wednesday arrested 45 from different city roads.

According to a police spokesman, on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Wasim Riaz, the anti-beggary squad comprising Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Asif and ASI Matiullah along with their respective teams took action against professional beggars and arrested 45 beggars from different areas.

He said that the special squad was working hard to end this menace and conducting raids in different areas to net the professional beggars.