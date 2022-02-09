UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 45 Beggars From City Roads

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 09:58 PM

Police arrest 45 beggars from city roads

Rawalpindi Police under their ongoing operation against professional beggars on Wednesday arrested 45 from different city roads

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police under their ongoing operation against professional beggars on Wednesday arrested 45 from different city roads.

According to a police spokesman, on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Wasim Riaz, the anti-beggary squad comprising Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Asif and ASI Matiullah along with their respective teams took action against professional beggars and arrested 45 beggars from different areas.

He said that the special squad was working hard to end this menace and conducting raids in different areas to net the professional beggars.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Russian Envoy Not Ruling Out Moscow-Washington Con ..

Russian Envoy Not Ruling Out Moscow-Washington Contacts at Highest Level

4 minutes ago
 Macron Restored Domain Names for Election Campaign ..

Macron Restored Domain Names for Election Campaign Websites - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Court adjourns hearing of Paragon City reference t ..

Court adjourns hearing of Paragon City reference till Feb 21

4 minutes ago
 Cold and dry weather expected in most parts of cou ..

Cold and dry weather expected in most parts of country; PMD

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan reports 47 more positive of corona

Balochistan reports 47 more positive of corona

5 minutes ago
 Computerization of official sectors vital for good ..

Computerization of official sectors vital for good governance: Governor

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>