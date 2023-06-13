UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 4,597 Accused This Year: CCPO

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Police arrest 4,597 accused this year: CCPO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Taking action against drug peddlers and other criminals, the Lahore police arrested 4,597 accused during the current year.

Lahore's Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana said in a statement here on Monday that suspects were apprehended with substantial quantities of contraband including 2,369 kg hashish, 46.705 kg heroin, 25.102 kg crystal methamphetamine, along with a staggering 104,750 liters of liquor.

Furthermore, under the Kite Flying Act, the police registered 3,746 cases and confiscated a number of items, including 58,849 kites and 6,454 string reels.

The CCPO said that 204 individuals involved in illegal display of weapons were charged, leading to the confiscation of 32 Kalashnikovs, 231 rifles, 161 guns, 3,253 pistols, and 49,610 rounds of ammunition.

The CCPO said the police had also taken strict action against individuals engaging inone-wheeling activities, resulting in the arrest of 1,347 individuals, with cases registeredagainst them accordingly.

