UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 46 Beggars

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2022 | 09:34 PM

Police arrest 46 beggars

Rawalpindi Police under their ongoing operation against professional beggars on Tuesday arrested 46 from different areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police under their ongoing operation against professional beggars on Tuesday arrested 46 from different areas.

According to a police spokesman, on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Wasim Riaz, the anti-beggary squad comprising Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Asif and ASI Matiullah along with their respective teams took action against professional beggars and arrested 46 beggars from different areas.

Wasim Riaz said that the special squad was working hard to end this menace and conducting raids in different areas to net the professional beggars.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

DC Gwadar urges students to pay attention on acqui ..

DC Gwadar urges students to pay attention on acquiring quality education

39 seconds ago
 Marquez ready to fight for seventh Moto GP world t ..

Marquez ready to fight for seventh Moto GP world title

42 seconds ago
 Denmark Enhances Combat Readiness to Support NATO ..

Denmark Enhances Combat Readiness to Support NATO With Respect to Ukraine

44 seconds ago
 US Trade Deficit Hit Record $859.1Bln in 2021 - Co ..

US Trade Deficit Hit Record $859.1Bln in 2021 - Commerce Dept.

46 seconds ago
 Treatment of Covid-19 patients priority of LU hosp ..

Treatment of Covid-19 patients priority of LU hospital: MS

3 minutes ago
 Tarin underscores efforts made for keeping essenti ..

Tarin underscores efforts made for keeping essential commodities stable

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>