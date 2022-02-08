Police arrest 46 beggars

Rawalpindi Police under their ongoing operation against professional beggars on Tuesday arrested 46 from different areas

According to a police spokesman, on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Wasim Riaz, the anti-beggary squad comprising Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Asif and ASI Matiullah along with their respective teams took action against professional beggars and arrested 46 beggars from different areas.

Wasim Riaz said that the special squad was working hard to end this menace and conducting raids in different areas to net the professional beggars.