Police arrest 47 beggars

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police under their ongoing operation against professional beggars have arrested 47 from different areas.

According to a police spokesman, on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Wasim Riaz, the anti-beggary squad comprising Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Asif and ASI Matiullah along with their respective teams took action against professional beggars and arrested 47 beggars from different areas.

Wasim Riaz said that the special squad was working hard to end this menaceand conducting raids in different areas to net the professional beggars.