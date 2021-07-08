UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 47 Drug Peddlers; Recover 6232 Grams Charras

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 10:17 PM

Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids in different areas and managed to arrest 47 drug peddlers besides, recovering over 5091 grams charras from their possession

According to a police spokesman, Rawal Town police conducted raids to eliminate narcotics dens from different areas and arrested 23 on recovery of 1871 grams charras and 12 grams heroin.

Meanwhile, Potohar division police held 13 accused and seized 1630 grams charras while Saddar division police nabbed 11 and recovered 1590 grams charras from their possession.

The spokesman informed that Rawalpindi district police on the directives of CPO launched crackdown and managed to arrest 71 during two days as Divisional Superintendents of Police, SDPOs and SHOs were directed to take strict action against drug peddlers.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

