Police arrest 47 suspects in operation in Kohat

(@FahadShabbir)

As many as 47 suspected people have been arrested by police in ongoing search and strike operation during last 24 hours

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) : As many as 47 suspected people have been arrested by police in ongoing search and strike operation during last 24 hours.

According to District Police Police Wahid Mahmood, 47 suspects and four facilitators of proclaimed offenders were arrested in search and strike operation carried out in Shenokhel, Hafizabad, Garhi Bahramabad, Hafizabad, Jarwanda Road and Bangashabad.

During operation, about 100 houses were also searched and weapons including five AK-47 guns, seven repeaters, five short guns, seven pistols and hundred of rounds of cartridges were seized.

The arrested suspects were shifted to City Police for identification and interrogation purpose.