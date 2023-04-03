UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 48 Criminals, Recover 58 Kg Hashish, 222 Pistols

Published April 03, 2023

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Attock Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan, police in a crackdown against anti-social elements, have registered 80 cases of illegal arms while 222 pistols, 5 rifles, 11 guns, 10 Kalashnikoves, 2 carbines, 2 revolvers and 12865 rounds were recovered from drug dealers during last month.

Meanwhile, 58.

547 grams of hashish, 160 grams of heroin, 15 grams of ice and 91 liters of alcohol were also recovered after registering a total of 55 cases against the accused.

District Police Officer Attock Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan said that the action against the criminal elements will continue without any discrimination and the Attock Police will spare no effort to protect the lives and property of the people.

