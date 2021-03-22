UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 480 Suspects In Intelligence Based Operations In Kohat

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 04:47 PM

Police have arrested 480 suspects including 15 proclaimed offenders, 23 drug sellers in search and strike operations against anti-social elements during last week

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Police have arrested 480 suspects including 15 proclaimed offenders, 23 drug sellers in search and strike operations against anti-social elements during last week.

On the directives of District Police Officer, Sohail Khalid, police carried out intelligence based operations in rural and urban areas of the city to purge the society from criminal elements.

In a sweeping crackdown on drug peddlers, police seized 1233 grams ice drug , 26 Kgs cannabis, 70 grams heroin, five bottles liquors and registered cases against 23 arrested drug sellers. Police seized six Kalashnikovs, three repeaters, seven guns, 60 pistols , 40 charges and 1200 rounds of cartridges in a crackdown against criminals.

Police have also arrested 26 people on charges of aerial firing and seized 37 weapons and hundreds of rounds of cartridges.

