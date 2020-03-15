Police arrest 5 accused including Nikah Khwan over forcibly marrying minor girl

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested five accused including Nikah Khwan for allegedly forcibly marrying a 13-year-old girl in urban area Police limits.

According to Police spokesman on Sunday Urban Area Police received information that a 13-year-old girl, resident of Mian Hayyat Colony was being married against her will.

Police team headed by Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ashraf have conducted raid at Hayyat Colony and arrested the Nikah Khwan Hafiz Zafar Iqbal, groom Muhammad Ishaq resident of Shirazi Town, father of bride Arshad Javed and two marriage witnesses named Muhammad Shahzad and Abdul Qadir resident of Chak no. 15NB Bhawal Tehsil.

Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.