Police arrest 5 accused, weapons seized

MIANWAli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :The police Sunday arrested five accused and recovered illegal weapons from their possession from Esa Khel and Krmar Masani police stations' limits.

A police spokesman said that on the direction of DPO Mianwali Hassad Asad Alvi, during operation against criminals and drug pushers teams of Esa Khel and Kamar Masani police stations headed by DSP Abdul Latif and SHO Muhammad Qasim conducted raids under their jurisdiction an arrested 5 accused and recovered 6 pistols from their possession.

They were identified as: Saleem Khan, Rafi Ullah, Habib ur Rehman, Muhammad Sarfarz and Sabir Ullah.

The police registered separate cases against accused and started investigations.