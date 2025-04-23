Open Menu

Police Arrest 5 Criminals With 11 Stolen Bikes

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Police arrest 5 criminals with 11 stolen bikes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday arrested five criminals involved in street crime, bike lifting and other thefts from Wah Saddar and Rawalpindi City areas.

A total of 11 stolen motorcycles along with other looted valuables were recovered from them.

According to the police spokesman, the Wah Saddar Police busted a 4-member gang of street criminals recovering nine stolen motorcycles and Rs 35,000 in cash from their possession.

The arrested accused included Jahanzeb, Naeem, Omar and Azran.

Similarly, the City Police also nabbed the suspect Muhammad Amin involved in motorcycle lifting and other thefts.

Five stolen LEDs, two motorcycles and Rs 5,500 obtained by the suspect from the sale of spare parts were recovered from the accused.

