Police arrest 5 drug dealers with 7 kg drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Rawalpindi district police have arrested five drug dealers and recovered 7 kg charras and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Wah Cantt police held an accused, Ziarat and recovered 1200 grams charras.

Civil Lines police rounded up Faizan for having 1800 grams charras and Hassan with 1400 grams charras.

Jatli police netted a drug peddler namely Bashir for carrying 1300 grams charras and Faizan with 560 grams charras.

Separate cases have been registered against all the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.