Police Arrest 5 Drug Dealers With 8 Kg Drugs
Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 03:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi district police have arrested five drug dealers and recovered 1100 grams heroin, seven kg charras and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.
He informed that Naseerabad, R.A.
Bazaar, Wah Cantt, Taxila and Gujar Khan police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested Faisal with 1100 grams heroin, Toqeer for having 3500 grams charras, Shahbaz for carrying 1620 grams charras, Ayaz with 1240 grams charras and Habib for having 580 grams charras.
Separate cases have been registered against all the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II
First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest 13 suspects during combing operation3 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman Regional Secretariat holds open court in Okara12 minutes ago
-
Over 3000 Sikh yatrees to visit Hassan Abdal12 minutes ago
-
KSrelief provides shelter kits to 250 families in Kabul to support Afghan returnees, flood victims13 minutes ago
-
Sakhi Jam Datar's 753rd Annual Urs concludes13 minutes ago
-
Police bust street criminal gang; arrest two22 minutes ago
-
1 killed in road accident in Joharabad22 minutes ago
-
80% Hari Card registration completed in Sanghar, expected to reach 100% in two days: DC22 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road accident22 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Indonesian Embassy visits GCWUS23 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two members of dacoit-gang23 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets Hungarian counterpart Sàndor Pintèr in Budapest23 minutes ago