Police Arrest 5 Drug Dealers With 8 Kg Drugs

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Police arrest 5 drug dealers with 8 kg drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi district police have arrested five drug dealers and recovered 1100 grams heroin, seven kg charras and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that Naseerabad, R.A.

Bazaar, Wah Cantt, Taxila and Gujar Khan police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested Faisal with 1100 grams heroin, Toqeer for having 3500 grams charras, Shahbaz for carrying 1620 grams charras, Ayaz with 1240 grams charras and Habib for having 580 grams charras.

Separate cases have been registered against all the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

