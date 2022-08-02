Police arrest 5 drug peddlers; recover 2000 grams charras

Rawalpindi police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in the jurisdiction of Ratta Amral, Airport and Banni Police Stations and arrested four alleged drug pushers and a bootlegger, besides recovering 2000 grams charras and 15 liters liquor from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in the jurisdiction of Ratta Amral, Airport and Banni Police Stations and arrested four alleged drug pushers and a bootlegger, besides recovering 2000 grams charras and 15 liters liquor from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that during the course of action, Ratta Amral Police held Arshad and Rehmat for having 1600 grams charras.

Airport police rounded up Nafees and Farooq on recovery of 400 grams charras while Bani police netted Rasheed and seized 15 liters liquor.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused while further investigations are in progress.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan directed the police officers to accelerate operations against drug peddlers and bootleggers.