Police Arrest 5 Drug Peddlers. Recover ,weapon, Narcotics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 05:20 PM

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The police on Wednesday arrested 5 suspects and recovered gutka, revolver,marijuana and a motorcycle from their possession. On the directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi, SHOs of different police stations acting on a tip-off arrested 5 accused identified as Abdul Latif Shah, Hameed Shah, Papoo Khaskheli, Vishandas alias sawai and Hyder Ali Leghari and seized 90 grams marijuana and one revolver and bullets,1075 packets of gutka, 6 bottles wine and a motorcycle from their possession.

The police registered cases against the accused.

