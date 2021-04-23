Police arrest 5 drug peddlers. recover ,weapon, narcotics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The police on Wednesday arrested 5 suspects and recovered gutka, revolver,marijuana and a motorcycle from their possession. On the directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi, SHOs of different police stations acting on a tip-off arrested 5 accused identified as Abdul Latif Shah, Hameed Shah, Papoo Khaskheli, Vishandas alias sawai and Hyder Ali Leghari and seized 90 grams marijuana and one revolver and bullets,1075 packets of gutka, 6 bottles wine and a motorcycle from their possession.

The police registered cases against the accused.