Police arrest 5 drug peddlers, recovered 4.91 kg hashish, 10 liters liquor

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Attock, Sardar Mavarhan Khan, the police on Wednesday launched a crackdown against drug peddlers, arresting five suspects and recovered nearly 4.91 kilograms of hashish along with 10 liters of liquor in separate operations.

According to police sources, Attock City Police Sub-Inspector Khawar Shehzad, during two operations, recovered 10 liters of liquor from Aamir Ashfaq, son of Irshad Masih, resident of Mohallah Shed, Attock, and 610 grams of hashish from Muhammad Naveed, son of Muhammad Rafiq, resident near Ali Mosque, Mohallah Shah Faisalabad, Attock.

Similarly, Hazro Police Sub-Inspector Arshad Mehmood arrested Khaki Jan, son of Muhammad Arif, a resident of Rehman, Hazro, and recovered 1,300 grams of hashish from his possession.

In Hassanabdal Sadar Police jurisdiction, Sub-Inspector Iftikhar Ahmed nabbed Jawad Khan, son of Arif Khan, a resident of Abbottabad, with 1,600 grams of hashish, while Assistant Sub-Inspector Sohail Akhtar apprehended Saqib Ali, son of Rehmatullah, also a resident of Abbottabad, recovering 1,400 grams of hashish.

Cases have been registered against all the accused.

Police officials said the crackdown against drug peddlers will continue without any discrimination.

Further investigation is underway, and more arrests are expected as efforts to dismantle the drug supply network intensify.

APP/rhn/378