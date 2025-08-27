Police Arrest 5 Drug Peddlers, Recovered 4.91 Kg Hashish, 10 Liters Liquor
Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Attock, Sardar Mavarhan Khan, the police on Wednesday launched a crackdown against drug peddlers, arresting five suspects and recovered nearly 4.91 kilograms of hashish along with 10 liters of liquor in separate operations.
According to police sources, Attock City Police Sub-Inspector Khawar Shehzad, during two operations, recovered 10 liters of liquor from Aamir Ashfaq, son of Irshad Masih, resident of Mohallah Shed, Attock, and 610 grams of hashish from Muhammad Naveed, son of Muhammad Rafiq, resident near Ali Mosque, Mohallah Shah Faisalabad, Attock.
Similarly, Hazro Police Sub-Inspector Arshad Mehmood arrested Khaki Jan, son of Muhammad Arif, a resident of Rehman, Hazro, and recovered 1,300 grams of hashish from his possession.
In Hassanabdal Sadar Police jurisdiction, Sub-Inspector Iftikhar Ahmed nabbed Jawad Khan, son of Arif Khan, a resident of Abbottabad, with 1,600 grams of hashish, while Assistant Sub-Inspector Sohail Akhtar apprehended Saqib Ali, son of Rehmatullah, also a resident of Abbottabad, recovering 1,400 grams of hashish.
Cases have been registered against all the accused.
Police officials said the crackdown against drug peddlers will continue without any discrimination.
Further investigation is underway, and more arrests are expected as efforts to dismantle the drug supply network intensify.
APP/rhn/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt to ensure foolproof security on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)1 minute ago
-
Technologically advanced PAF outperformed India’s larger force: Sohail Aman1 minute ago
-
Abbasi assures Pirwadhai traders to address their concerns about Para Force office2 minutes ago
-
Flood frenzy: Crowds jam bridge despite rising danger2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 5 drug peddlers, recovered 4.91 kg hashish, 10 liters liquor2 minutes ago
-
Minister Zeeshan visits flood affected areas in Sialkot11 minutes ago
-
Minister Salman orders immediate evacuation from Ravi riverbed11 minutes ago
-
Food Safety team fines hotel over hygiene violations in DIKhan11 minutes ago
-
Gates Foundation, WHO to support 465,000 flood-victims11 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid weather likely in Sindh11 minutes ago
-
Mobile Police Khidmat Centers to facilitate public at doorsteps11 minutes ago
-
IUB agricultural researchers strengthening South Punjab’s cotton economy11 minutes ago