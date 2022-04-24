Police arrest 5 drug peddlers, recovered gutka, vehicle

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Police during its continued crackdown against Narcotics and criminals on Sunday arrested two inter-district gutka supplier and a drug peddler and recovered huge quantity of raw material used for making gutka and a Corolla car from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Badin Shahnawaz chaaki, SHO Matli Police station Sub Inspector Mir Muhammad Gadahi intercepted a car bearing at Baran Check post and recovered15 gatoo supari used for making gutka,4150 kilo gram gatoo mainpuri powder and 200 packets of gutka and arrested two inter district gutka supplier Allah Bux Keerio and Karim Bux Daahri who belongs to daurr area of Nawabshah district while their one accomplice Hamid Ghauro managed to escape from scene.

SHO Daiyi police station Mehar Ali Sathio conducted a drive in his jurisdiction and held an accused Ali Akber Leghari and recovered 650 packets of Mainpuri gutka.

Meanwhile SHO Khoski police station Sub Inspector Mool Chand arrested two drug peddlers Hashim Bhrgri and Rehman Bhurgri and recovered 550 packets of saffina gutka from their possession.