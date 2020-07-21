Police arrest 5-gambler, seized Rs. 122, 250

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) ::The Khawzakhela Police Swat arrested five gamblers during a raid over a snooker club at Bagh Deri area and seized Rs. 122,250.

According to details, the Khawzakhela Police on the basis of information cracked down on ruthless criminal elements misleading the young generation and corrupting the society on the special orders of District Police Officer Swat Qasim Ali Khan raided a snooker club and arrested all the gamblers including Azeem, Khaista, Zahir Shah, Yusuf Khan and Arshad residents of Fatehpur.

A case against the alleged gamblers was registered in Khawzakhela Police Station.