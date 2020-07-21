UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 5-gambler, Seized Rs. 122, 250

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 02:20 PM

Police arrest 5-gambler, seized Rs. 122, 250

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) ::The Khawzakhela Police Swat arrested five gamblers during a raid over a snooker club at Bagh Deri area and seized Rs. 122,250.

According to details, the Khawzakhela Police on the basis of information cracked down on ruthless criminal elements misleading the young generation and corrupting the society on the special orders of District Police Officer Swat Qasim Ali Khan raided a snooker club and arrested all the gamblers including Azeem, Khaista, Zahir Shah, Yusuf Khan and Arshad residents of Fatehpur.

A case against the alleged gamblers was registered in Khawzakhela Police Station.

Related Topics

Police Snooker Swat Police Station Young Fatehpur Bagh Criminals All

Recent Stories

Arabtec wins contract from Saudi Aramco worth SAR2 ..

9 minutes ago

KP CM takes notice of Panra’s song at Official r ..

1 hour ago

UAE is vocal about tolerance because religion has ..

1 hour ago

ICC postpones T20 World Cup due to Coronavirus

2 hours ago

Hope Probe restores Arab nations&#039; former glor ..

2 hours ago

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Z ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.