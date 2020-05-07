Police arrest 5 kite sellers, confiscate 1600 kites in sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Police, during its operation against kite selling and flying, have confiscated 1600 kites, strings rolls and other material used for kite flying here on Thursday.

According to spokesman, the police also rounded up five kite sellers.

Police teams of various stations have conducted raids at different places under their jurisdiction and confiscated 1600 kites, 30 strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides arresting five kite seller identified as Hammad, Abu Bakar, Zaigham Abbas, Muhammad Sufiyan and Muhammad Aliyan.

Police have registered cases against the accused under kite-flying act.