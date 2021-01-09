UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 5 Kite Sellers, Flyers; Confiscate 1100

Sat 09th January 2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police on Saturday arrested five kite sellers and flyers and seized 1100 kites, six string rolls and other material used for the kite flying.

A police spokesman said civil line police detained two kite sellers named, Saif Ullah and Naseer ud Din Khan and confiscated 650 kites and six string rolls.

Whereas the Banni police apprehended Usman Iftikhar with 309 kites and Taxila police held two persons and recovered 150 kites from their possession.

The spokesman said raids would continue to ensure implementation of kite flying ban in the area for the safety of people.

