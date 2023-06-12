Police arrest 5 outlaws

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Dera police during an operation against drug peddlers and criminal elements, arrested 5 outlaws while hashish and weapons also recovered from their possession.

SHO Saddar police station, Arsalan Khan Gandapur while conducting a successful operation against the criminal elements arrested the accused Muhammad Bilal son of Mumtaz resident of Tank, who was wanted by the Tank district police in the case of theft.

Meanwhile, 1045 grams of hashish was recovered from the possession of the accused Muhammad Shafiq, son of Muhammad Younis resident of village Pota.

During another action, 635 grams of hashish recovered from the accused Salahuddin son of Allahuddin resident of Diyal.

As many as 1 pistol with ammunition also recovered from accused Shahnawaz, while accused wanted in an attempt to murder case was arrested and identified as Hazrat Ali son of Hameedullah resident of Habibabad.

Saddar police station registered separate cases against all arrested persons.