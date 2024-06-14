Police Arrest 5 Suspects
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 07:51 PM
Larkana police on Friday arrested five suspects involved in cases of serious nature and recovered drugs and stolen motorcycles
According to the details, Neodero police arrested drug dealers Ranjan Chanu and Shahzado Mohal with 2 kg and 5 kg of hashish respectively.
The airport police arrested undercover suspect John Aslam Noonari and Sachal Police arrested two drug dealers Saeed Ahmed Sheikh and Junaid Ahmed Sheikh with one kg of hashish from Lohi Bridge.
