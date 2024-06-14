Open Menu

Police Arrest 5 Suspects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 07:51 PM

Police arrest 5 suspects

Larkana police on Friday arrested five suspects involved in cases of serious nature and recovered drugs and stolen motorcycles

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Larkana police on Friday arrested five suspects involved in cases of serious nature and recovered drugs and stolen motorcycles.

According to the details, Neodero police arrested drug dealers Ranjan Chanu and Shahzado Mohal with 2 kg and 5 kg of hashish respectively.

The airport police arrested undercover suspect John Aslam Noonari and Sachal Police arrested two drug dealers Saeed Ahmed Sheikh and Junaid Ahmed Sheikh with one kg of hashish from Lohi Bridge.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Larkana From Airport

Recent Stories

Sindh allocates Rs454 billion for education depict ..

Sindh allocates Rs454 billion for education depicting 36% increase

59 seconds ago
 Agriculture minister inaugurates lumpy skin diseas ..

Agriculture minister inaugurates lumpy skin disease vaccine

1 minute ago
 SAU, FAO sign agreement to train farmers in climat ..

SAU, FAO sign agreement to train farmers in climate resilient agriculture, moder ..

1 minute ago
 Sindh Govt presents Rs 3.056.27 trillion developme ..

Sindh Govt presents Rs 3.056.27 trillion development, social protection-oriented ..

5 minutes ago
 Sindh allocates Rs. 6.1b for Rangers in 2024-25 Bu ..

Sindh allocates Rs. 6.1b for Rangers in 2024-25 Budget

5 minutes ago
 20 gangs busted, 45 criminals arrested: CPO

20 gangs busted, 45 criminals arrested: CPO

5 minutes ago
Sindh govt proposes Rs37000 as minimum wage

Sindh govt proposes Rs37000 as minimum wage

5 minutes ago
 Rs300 bln earmarked for health sector in Sindh bud ..

Rs300 bln earmarked for health sector in Sindh budget

9 minutes ago
 PTI founder enjoying lavish lifestyle in jail: Azm ..

PTI founder enjoying lavish lifestyle in jail: Azma

9 minutes ago
 South Lebanon village shaken by deadly Israeli str ..

South Lebanon village shaken by deadly Israeli strike

9 minutes ago
 Centre for Peace & Development Initiatives delegat ..

Centre for Peace & Development Initiatives delegation visits PSCA offices

9 minutes ago
 Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start p ..

Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan