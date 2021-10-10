Police Arrest 5 Suspects, Large Quantity Of Mainpuri, Indian Gutka Seized
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 11:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Police Sunday arrested 5 suspects during raids and recovered a large quantity of mainpuri and Indian gutka from their possession.
A Police team headed by Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Anil Hyder Minhas expedited crackdown against narcotics peddlers in different areas of Hyderabad.
The City Police team on a tip off conducted a raid in a street near Khalid school and arrested 4 mainpuri and Indian Gutka peddlers, recovering a large quantity Indian Gutka, material used for making mainpuri and cash of thousands rupees from their possession.
A case was registered against 4 accused identified as Abdul Majid Qureshi, Azharuddin, Anisuddin Shaikh and Adnan.
The Fort police arrested a mainpuri supplier Hakeem Panhwer and recovered 300 ready packets of mainpuri and two bags of raw material used for making narcotics.
A case was registered against the accused at P.S Fort Police station. Further investigation was underway.