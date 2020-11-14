UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 5 Suspects Of November 12 Murder

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 10:53 PM

Police arrest 5 suspects of November 12 murder

The Hyderabad police have arrested 5 suspects in the November 12 murder case of a young man

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested 5 suspects in the November 12 murder case of a young man.

The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that 5 of the suspects had been arrested by a team led by DSP Masood Iqbal but the prime accused escaped the arrest.

He identified the arrested suspects as Mujeebur Rehman Pathan, Najeeb Pathan, Sardar Pathan, Ali Asghar Pathan and Sanaullah Pathan. The spokesman told that the prime accused Zar Muhammad Pathan who shot dead 30 years old Sajid son of Saleem Rajput over a petty dispute was still at large.

According to him, Mujeebur Rehman was already nominated in 5 FIRs of murder, police encounter and brawl. The incident happened on November 12 in Amani Shah Colony area in Latifabad unit 11.

The brawl erupted between the accused and other residents of the locality over parking of a water tanker which was filling the underground tank of a house belonging to the victims.Two persons were also injured in the incident with gunshot injuries.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Murder Police Water Young Hyderabad Man Tank November

Recent Stories

Sharjah Translation Grant receives 1,014 applicati ..

11 minutes ago

SEDD completes more over 214,000 digital transacti ..

11 minutes ago

315 candidates to contest GB election

3 minutes ago

Police arrest teacher on harassing student

3 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed, Mansour bin Zayed offer condolence ..

26 minutes ago

Victims of Dadhocha Dam to be provided full suppor ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.