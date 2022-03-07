Police arrest 5 youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police, on Sunday arrested five Kashmiri youths from Ganderbal and Pulwama districts.

Police arrested a youth named Muhammad Altaf Wani at a check post in Nagbal area of Ganderbal district.

The detained youth is a resident of Kigam area of Shopian district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Police arrested Omar Farooq Dar, Manzoor Malik, Irshad Ahmed Lone and Afnan Javed Khan from Pulwama district.