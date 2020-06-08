UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 50 Criminals During Ongoing Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 04:50 PM

Police arrest 50 criminals during ongoing operations

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration has tightened noose around anti-social elements, arresting 50 criminals including 20 suspects during ongoing operations.

During these operations which were conducted on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Shahid Ahmed Khan to ensure wipe out crimes from society, the police said one Kalashnikov, three pistols, two chargers and 27 cartridges of different bores were recovered.

The police also conducted crackdown to eliminate menace of drugs from society and arrested three drug dealers besides 18 drug addicts and recovered over two kilogram hashish form their possession.

The police also checked criminal record of 1100 suspected persons besides verifying data of 700 vehicles.

The DPO said that police was committed to protecting life and property of citizen and no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands.

