Police Arrest 50 Suspects, Arms In Ongoing Operation

Thu 08th August 2019 | 11:40 AM

Police arrest 50 suspects, arms in ongoing operation

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The district police have arrested 50 suspects and recovered huge quantity of arms and narcotics during ongoing search and strike operation against anti-social elements in different parts of the district.

The operation was conducted on the directives of DPO Kohat Wahid Mehmood in Naway Kalay, Muhammad Zai and Ublun Afghan refugee camp areas of Kohat, says a press release.

During search and strike operation 50 suspects including three facilitators of proclaimed offenders and 12 Afghan nationals were arrested. The police recovered two Kalashnikov, one repeater, four pistols,hundreds of cartridges and four kilogram Cannabis from their possession.

The police shifted to Chowni police station and registered cases.

Pakistan

