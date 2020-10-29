UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 50 Suspects, Recover Arms

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Riaz Khan Police Station here Thursday carried out a grand search operation in different areas and arrested 50 suspects on intelligence-based information.

The operation was jointly conducted by district police officials, Elite Force, Rapid Response Force, ladies police and Bomb Disposal Squad.

During the door-to-door operation, the police also recovered narcotics and illegal arms from some houses including 2 rifles, 7 pistols, two kilogram hashish and 30 gram ice drug.

According to District Police Officer Kohat Javed Iqbal, a special team has been formed to investigate the arrested people.

He said the scale of intelligence based operations has been intensified across the district adding the security of was on high alert in the city.

