Police Arrest 50 Violators Of Aerial Firing

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2022 | 08:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :SSP Operation Haroon Rasheed Tuesday said that as many as 50 accused that were found guilty of aerial firing have been arrested across the district and were sent to jail.

Talking to reporters at his office, SSP said that total of 46 cases of aerial firing were registered in different police stations.

He said that 50persons were arrested while the raids were being conducted to arrest the remaining culprits involved in the crime.

Haroon said that the arrest has been made as per the instructions of provincial government for maintaining peace on Eid-ul-Fitr. He said Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan had issued necessary directives in this regard while Commissioner Peshawar had imposed a ban on aerial firing on April 27.

