Police Arrest 503 Kite Flyers In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 12:52 AM

Police arrest 503 kite flyers in Faisalabad

The district police registered 443 cases against kite flyers on Friday, a day of 'basant' in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The district police registered 443 cases against kite flyers on Friday, a day of 'basant' in the city.

Police also arrested 503 kite flyers/manufacturers and seized 19,757 kites and 695 twines of spools during action.

According to a police spokesperson, district police have registered 1,205 cases besides arresting 1,265 kite flyers/manufacturers during the current Calendar year. Police recovered 472,917 kites and 12,370 twines of spools during the period.

Police also sealed 5 shops besides impounding a rickshaw full of kites and other items.

More Stories From Pakistan

