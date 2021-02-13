Police arrest 503 kite flyers in Faisalabad

The district police registered 443 cases against kite flyers on Friday, a day of 'basant' in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The district police registered 443 cases against kite flyers on Friday, a day of 'basant' in the city.

Police also arrested 503 kite flyers/manufacturers and seized 19,757 kites and 695 twines of spools during action.

According to a police spokesperson, district police have registered 1,205 cases besides arresting 1,265 kite flyers/manufacturers during the current Calendar year. Police recovered 472,917 kites and 12,370 twines of spools during the period.

Police also sealed 5 shops besides impounding a rickshaw full of kites and other items.