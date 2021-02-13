Police Arrest 503 Kite Flyers In Faisalabad
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 12:52 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The district police registered 443 cases against kite flyers on Friday, a day of 'basant' in the city.
Police also arrested 503 kite flyers/manufacturers and seized 19,757 kites and 695 twines of spools during action.
According to a police spokesperson, district police have registered 1,205 cases besides arresting 1,265 kite flyers/manufacturers during the current Calendar year. Police recovered 472,917 kites and 12,370 twines of spools during the period.
Police also sealed 5 shops besides impounding a rickshaw full of kites and other items.