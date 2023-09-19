Police arrest 506 drug peddlers; recover over 447 kg drugs, 1296 liters liquor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police under a grand operation launched against drug peddlers and bootleggers managed to net 506 accused and recovered over 447 kg drugs, 1296 liters liquor and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani had launched a grand operation against drug peddlers and bootleggers.

He said, the CPO had directed the Senior Superintendent of Police, Divisional Superintendents of Police and other senior police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against the drug peddlers and bootleggers.

The DSPs should supervise the investigation process of drug cases, the CPO said adding, Police should also take strict action in accordance with the law against the networks involved in supplying drugs to the students of different educational institutions.

The CPO had further instructed the police officers to utilize all available resources to arrest the drug peddlers and bootleggers, the spokesman added.

He informed that Rawalpindi District Police on the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Raza Naqvi had launched the massive crackdown against the drug dealers.

Police in collaboration with traders had also arranged anti-drugs awareness walks in different areas of the city.

The walks were organized to raise awareness among students and the general public regarding the harmful effects of drugs. The walks were arranged on the orders of the CPO.

The massive crackdown was launched against the drug mafia across the district and so far 506 accused were sent behind the bars while police also recovered over 447 kg drugs and nearly 1296 liters liquor.

He said that the youth should say no to drugs, adding, it is the prime responsibility of the parents to keep vigil over young children and elders to save them from the clutches of the drug mafia.

Rawalpindi police are fully prepared to crush the menace of drugs from the society, he added.

