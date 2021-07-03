Police arrest 51 criminals of different gangs, recovers cash-worth Rs 30 mln

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Khanewal police claimed to arrest 51 criminals of 13 different gangs and traced 59 cases of theft, dacoity, and murder during the month of June.

According to official sources, two cases of murder, including minor girl Zeba and Akaash Araen were also resolved with help of modern technology.

The police also claimed that stake money and valuables worth of Rs. 30 million were also recovered from the criminals.

Police registered 60 cases against different persons and recovered illegal arms, including 44 pistols, one Kalashnikov, three rifle, one revolver and 450 bullets, from their possession.

Similarly, 89 proclaimed offenders were also nabbed by the police. The police also booked 94 drug pushers and seized 41-kilogram Hashish, 500-gram heroin and 1950 liters of wine.

As many as 26 gamblers were also arrested during raids in scattered places. DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem lauded the performance of the police officials and stated that the police would continue crackdown against the criminals and they must be brought to justice as well, he added.