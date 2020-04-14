Police arrest 51 for flying kite in Sialkot

Police have arrested 51 persons over the charge of violating a ban on kite-flying on their rooftops in various parts of the city

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) : Police have arrested 51 persons over the charge of violating a ban on kite-flying on their rooftops in various parts of the city.

DSP City Sialkot Rana Nadeem Tariq said that police recovered 1,200 kites and rolls of string from the accused.

Police have sent the accused behind he bars after registering separate cases against them.