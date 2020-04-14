UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 51 For Flying Kite In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 05:53 PM

Police arrest 51 for flying kite in Sialkot

Police have arrested 51 persons over the charge of violating a ban on kite-flying on their rooftops in various parts of the city

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) : Police have arrested 51 persons over the charge of violating a ban on kite-flying on their rooftops in various parts of the city.

DSP City Sialkot Rana Nadeem Tariq said that police recovered 1,200 kites and rolls of string from the accused.

Police have sent the accused behind he bars after registering separate cases against them.

Related Topics

Police Sialkot From

Recent Stories

Tour de France organisation by the numbers

14 seconds ago

CS orders for preparing lists of lockdown-hit indu ..

15 seconds ago

Sargodha University received 3,000 face masks from ..

11 minutes ago

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Estonia Reaches 1,3 ..

10 minutes ago

Greece to begin relocating migrant children amid c ..

10 minutes ago

AVLC arrests two motorbike lifters, recovers two s ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.