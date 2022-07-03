UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 555 Criminals In June

Published July 03, 2022

KASUR, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :District police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 555 criminals including 33 gangsters and recovered valuables and illegal weapons from their possession during the month of June.

Talking to APP, DPO Kasur Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf said the criminals were wanted by police in 60 cases of heinous crimes.

The police also arrested 33 members of 11 robbers gangs and recovered valuables worth Rs 3.5 million and illegal weapons from them.

During a crackdown against proclaimed offenders, 130 proclaimed offenders and 143 court absconders were arrested.

In a drive against illegal weapons, the police arrested 117 accused and recovered a klashnikov, a rifle, 10 shot guns, 104 pistols, a carbine and four magazines from them.

In a crackdown against narcotics, the police nabbed 77 drug peddlers and recovered 38 kg hashish, 584 litres liquor, 190 litres Lehan and unearthed 6 distilleries during the same period.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

