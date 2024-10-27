Open Menu

Police Arrest 56,322 Electricity Pilferers This Year So Far

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2024 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Police have arrested 56,322 electricity pilferers across the province, including Lahore, this year.

According to a spokesperson, a total of 96,722 cases were registered against electricity thieves, with challans for 60,926 cases submitted. Over 8,000 electricity thieves were convicted.

In the provincial capital, Lahore, 30,891 electricity thieves were arrested, and 30,495 cases were registered. Challans for 8,420 cases were submitted in Lahore.

IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar instructed the police teams to continue operations against electricity theft without discrimination and maintain a zero-tolerance policy toward those damaging the national treasury. He also directed the police teams to provide full support to electricity companies during the crackdown on electricity theft.

