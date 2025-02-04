Police Arrest 59 Suspects In A Day
Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 11:44 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) In a major crackdown against crime, Muzaffargarh Police arrested 59 suspects in a single day, including 15 most-wanted criminals, 9 court absconders, and 35 other offenders.
According to the police spokesperson, under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan, the police conducted multiple operations within 24 hours, successfully apprehending 18 most-wanted criminals and 11 court fugitives.
Meanwhile, in response to complaints received via the Pukar 15 helpline, police registered 45 FIRs to address public grievances. In a separate action, traffic police issued 275 challans for violations, including 15 tinted-window vehicles and 21 illegal number plates.
Furthermore, six search operations were conducted in collaboration with intelligence agencies across Jatoi, Kandai, Sitpur, Civil Lines, City Kot Addu, and Mahmood Kot. During these operations, 67 houses were searched; 206 suspicious individuals underwent biometric verification; 1 most-wanted criminal, 1 court fugitive, and 4 other suspects involved in various cases were arrested; a 12-bore shotgun and 60 liters of liquor were seized.
Speaking on the occasion, DPO Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan reaffirmed the police’s commitment to eradicating crime and ensuring the rule of law. He emphasized that daily operations will continue to dismantle criminal networks, and strict action will be taken against lawbreakers.
