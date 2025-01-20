Police arrest 6 absconders during operation

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) On the directions of District Police Officer (DPO), the district police on Monday nabbed 6 absconders in operation.

The police spokesman said, a Basal Police team arrested absconders including Naveed Aslam and Muhammad Ijaz.

The city police arrested outlaw, Zamrud Khan who had been wanted to police in various cases since 2021.

Meanwhile, Hassanabdal police apprehended criminals, Afsan alias Ahtasham and Sultan Mehmood .

A team of Hassanabdal Saddar Police Station arrested an absconder, Rustam Khan a resident of Shaya Hassanabdal.

