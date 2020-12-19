UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 6 Accused, Recover 30 Liquor Bottles, 1 Pistol

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 08:50 PM

Police arrest 6 accused, recover 30 liquor bottles, 1 pistol

Hassan Abdal police on Saturday arrested six accused and recovered 30 liquor bottles, one 30 bore pistol and two rounds of ammunition in a raid

HASSANABDAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Hassan Abdal police on Saturday arrested six accused and recovered 30 liquor bottles, one 30 bore pistol and two rounds of ammunition in a raid.

City police raided a gambling venue and seized money and gambling items. Arrested accused included one liquor seller Ravi Kumar son of Kasturi Lal.

In another raid ringo police team recovered 30 bore pistol and 2 rounds of ammunition from accused Shahid Mehmood son of Muhammad Nazar.

Police arrested four accused including Zamrud son of Akhtar resident of Nartopa, Irfan Ahmed son of Muhammad Ghous, Liaqat son of Javed, Chen Pervaiz son of Rehmat Ji.

Police also confiscated amount at stake worth Rs 17,600, a total of five mobile phones worth Rs 40,000, a motorcycle worth Rs 40,000 and Rs 112,600 have been recovered.

Police registered cases and further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Money From

Recent Stories

Chinese, Russian digital media urged to bolster ti ..

12 seconds ago

Dangling electric wires; a life threat

13 seconds ago

Rehabilitation work on China Creek Bridge in full ..

15 seconds ago

Capital Smart City deceiving public through illega ..

17 seconds ago

Death Toll From Blast in Somalia's Galkayo Rises t ..

21 minutes ago

Cabinet Standing Committee approves development pr ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.