Police arrest 6 accused, recover 30 liquor bottles, 1 pistol

HASSANABDAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Hassan Abdal police on Saturday arrested six accused and recovered 30 liquor bottles, one 30 bore pistol and two rounds of ammunition in a raid.

City police raided a gambling venue and seized money and gambling items. Arrested accused included one liquor seller Ravi Kumar son of Kasturi Lal.

In another raid ringo police team recovered 30 bore pistol and 2 rounds of ammunition from accused Shahid Mehmood son of Muhammad Nazar.

Police arrested four accused including Zamrud son of Akhtar resident of Nartopa, Irfan Ahmed son of Muhammad Ghous, Liaqat son of Javed, Chen Pervaiz son of Rehmat Ji.

Police also confiscated amount at stake worth Rs 17,600, a total of five mobile phones worth Rs 40,000, a motorcycle worth Rs 40,000 and Rs 112,600 have been recovered.

Police registered cases and further investigation was underway.