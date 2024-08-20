Police arrest 6 criminals, recover drugs

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2024 | 07:05 PM

The district police on Tuesday arrested six outlaws and recovered drugs from their possession

AHMEDPUR EAST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The district police on Tuesday arrested six outlaws and recovered drugs from their possession.

The police spokesman said, teams of Samma Satta police station, Yazman police station and Saddar police station in operations against drug pushers nabbed five persons including, Tariq, Shukat, Kazam, Ashraf and Nawaz and recovered 140 liters of liquor form them.

Similarly, Head Rajkan police arrested Tanveer and recovered 1060 gm hashish from him.

The police registered cases against the accused and started investigations.

District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur, Asad Sarfraz Khan appreciating the performances of the police said that the force would take measures to eliminate the anti-social elements and maintain law and order in the district.

