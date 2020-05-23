Police arrest 6 drug peddlers in Mithi

Police on Saturday arrested six drug peddlers and seized 315 liters illicit liquor, 400 gram charas and 4290 packets of gutkaa from their possession

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Police on Saturday arrested six drug peddlers and seized 315 liters illicit liquor, 400 gram charas and 4290 packets of gutkaa from their possession.

Inspector General of Police Sindh, Mushtaque Mahar and Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mirpurkhas Zulfiqar Ali Laarik conducted a raid and arrested six accused, police officials informed APP.

The apprehended accused included Arjun Meghwar, Darmoon kolhi, Ameer Ali Khaskheli, Assan Bheel, Toto Meghwar and Ghulam Hyder Rajar.

Police have registered a case under Narcotics control Act.