Police arrest 6 drug peddlers, recover 45kg hashish

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids and arrested six alleged drug pushers besides recovering over 4kg hashish from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that during the course of action, Waris Khan, Airport, Saddar Wah, Chakri, Rattaamral and R.A.

Bazaar police rounded up Muhammad Asif, Ishtiaq, Kaleem, Ghulam Sajjad, Shehzad, and Mansoor and seized over 4kg hashish and five liters liquor from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused while further investigations are in progress.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan directed the police officers to accelerate operations against drug peddlers.