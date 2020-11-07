Police arrest 6 drugs peddlers

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested six drugs peddlers and seized gutka, liquor and a motorcycle from their possession. On the directives of SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi, Incharge CIA Tharparkar carrying out a raid in his jurisdiction near Dhanu Dhaandal , arrested 5 accused identified as Lachman, Kaahoo, Sarot, Qeemat and Photo Meghwar,and recovered 509 liters of liquor from their possession.

Meanwhile, SHO Kaloi, in his limit, arrested a suspect Muhabat Ali and recovered 420 packets of gutka and a motorcycle from his possession. Police have registered a case against the accused under the Narcotics substance control Act.