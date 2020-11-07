UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 6 Drugs Peddlers

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Police arrest 6 drugs peddlers

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested six drugs peddlers and seized gutka, liquor and a motorcycle from their possession. On the directives of SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi, Incharge CIA Tharparkar carrying out a raid in his jurisdiction near Dhanu Dhaandal , arrested 5 accused identified as Lachman, Kaahoo, Sarot, Qeemat and Photo Meghwar,and recovered 509 liters of liquor from their possession.

Meanwhile, SHO Kaloi, in his limit, arrested a suspect Muhabat Ali and recovered 420 packets of gutka and a motorcycle from his possession. Police have registered a case against the accused under the Narcotics substance control Act.

Related Topics

Police Drugs CIA Tharparkar From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler supports publishing houses with AED1 ..

15 minutes ago

Literary committee of Arts Council of Pakistan Kar ..

17 minutes ago

PM says health card scheme will be extended to ent ..

18 minutes ago

Shaniera asks for small wedding ceremonies amid fe ..

22 minutes ago

ADJD concludes 24th session of lawyer training pro ..

30 minutes ago

FinTech Ripple chooses Dubai International Financi ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.