Police Arrest 6 Gamblers, Recover Rs. 4000 Stake Money

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 11:11 PM

Police arrest 6 gamblers, recover Rs. 4000 stake money

Police in its continued drive against Narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested six gamblers and recovered cash, playing cards and octroi receipts from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Police in its continued drive against Narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested six gamblers and recovered cash, playing cards and octroi receipts from their possession.

SHO Hali Road along with his team acting on a tip-off conducted a raid near taxi stop Gousia ground and arrested 6 gamblers namely Saleem, Shahid, Kamran, Pano, Arif and Atique and recovered stake money Rs.

4000, playing cards and octroi receipts from their possession.

Police have registered a case against the accused.

APP/nsm

