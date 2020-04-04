Police arrest 6 kite sellers, confiscate 520 kites in Sargodha

The police here on Saturday launched an operation and confiscated 520 kites, strings rolls and other material used for kite flying besides, rounded up eight kite sellers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :The police here on Saturday launched an operation and confiscated 520 kites, strings rolls and other material used for kite flying besides, rounded up eight kite sellers.

According to spokesman, Cantt police under supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), Fazal Qadir raided and confiscated 520 kites, 45 strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides arresting six kite seller identified as Arslan ,Abdul Rehman, Hamza, Shafaqat, Abdullah and Iqbal.

SHO Fazal Qadir said strict action would be taken against those who would violate the ban on kite flying.