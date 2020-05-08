Police arrest 6 kite sellers, Confiscate 600 kites in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

Police, during its operation against kite selling and flying, have confiscated 600 kites, strings rolls and other material used for kite flying here on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Police, during its operation against kite selling and flying, have confiscated 600 kites, strings rolls and other material used for kite flying here on Friday.

According to spokesman, the police also rounded up six kite sellers.

police teams of various Police stations have conducted raids at different places under their jurisdiction and confiscated 600 kites, 25 strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides arresting six kite seller identified as Hamza, Muhammad Nadeem, Hasaam, Abu Bakkar, Jhangir and Hassan Mukhtiyar.

Police have registered case against the accused under kite-flying act.